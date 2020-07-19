In-form Kim Clijsters makes it five in West Virginia, fuelling her comeback hopes
The Limburg tennis diva Kim Clijsters is enjoying a particularly successful spell in the United States. She made it five consecutive victories at the World Tennis Team event last night.
This time Kim Clijsters sent Olga Govortsova (Belarussia) packing in White Sulphur Springs (West Virginia), taking it with 5-2. Matches are being played to the best of 9.
Earlier, Kim Clijsters had beaten Sloane Stephens, the world's number 37, and Sofia Kenin, the world's number 4 and the winner of the Australian Open. 21-year-old Kenin, a big fan of Clijsters in her childhood, was beaten 5-3.
37-year-old and mother of three Kim Clijsters is making a second comeback at the highest level. At first, her comeback was slowed down by injuries, but now Clijsters seems to have got the engine going. West Virginia is just a test event in times of corona, the big challenges should be coming this autumn.