Poetry and singing at cemeteries to ease the pain

Saying goodbye to dear ones was difficult if not impossible during times of corona, which made a farewell even harder than it would normally be. Music and poetry can bring people together and improve the healing in difficult times, and this is why special events are being staged in Ghent now, in graveyards and cemeteries (footage shows Ghent's Campo Santo). "This is the right location to stage this type of event, better than somewhere in the city centre", Moniek, one of the spectators, told the VRT.