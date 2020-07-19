Street theatre act "Van raam tot raam" brings culture to the people in the streets of Ostend

'Max Last' found a solution to the problem of mass gatherings in times of corona: the artists come outside to let the people enjoy a piece of theatre from their garden or window in a corona proof way. 'Max Last' wants the people to have a ball after a hard time, a bit like the liberation after the world war - this performance is about a soldier seeking his love Margrietje after the war. 'Max Last' performed in the streets of Ostend yesterday, but is planning to tour the country if a second wave of corona doesn't bother their plans. Spectators in Ostend were all enthusiastic: "It's nice to come outside and see people smile again."