Rise in new coronavirus cases moves up a gear
During the last seven-day observation period 154 new coronavirus cases were recorded on average each and every day. The figure applies to the seven days from 10 to 16 July. The figure is up 66% on the previous seven days (3 July to 9 July). The rate of increase is higher that the increase recorded yesterday.
It’s the twelfth day in a row that the average daily number of infections rises.
Belgium has recorded 63,893 confirmed cases of coronavirus.
No new figures relating to deaths and hospitalisations are released today as the figures are not processed during the weekend.
All figures come from Sciensano, the Belgian health and science institute.