King Filip honours the “Heroes of the corona crisis”

Unusually, it was the second time in as many days that the monarch addressed his people. “The pandemic isn’t over by a long shot” the king said and directing his words especially at the young he urged people to be particularly careful: “Let us behave responsibly” he said.

The king noted that the pandemic had claimed many victims and many relatives were unable to say a proper goodbye.

“It’s good that we remember these people this morning together with the whole country.”

An act of remembrance was included in this morning’s Te Dem mass at Brussels Cathedral that started with a three minute silence to remember the victims of the corona crisis.

King Filip, Queen Mathilde and their four children attended the Te Deum mass together with a hundred guests. The royals wore face coverings as protection against the spread of coronavirus. The congregation had been scaled down from the usual 1,000.