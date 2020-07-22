‘Mad Belgian’ climbs 'Mt. Everest in Belgium'

The Montagne forms the highest steps in Belgium. Climb and descend the steps 135 times and you have climbed 9,000 metres, around the height of Mount Everest, without even leaving the country. Most people think once is more than enough, but this Brussels oddball accomplished the feat to show us all that everybody can, even must, make an effort in these corona times!

Loncke already has his name in the record books being the first person to cross Simpson Desert in the Northern Territory of Australia via its geographical centre.