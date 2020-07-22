Close contacts indoors: greatest risk of super-spreading

Catry notes that at the minute we are in the phase of local clusters, but he warns that there is a danger this week that the epidemic once again takes off and involves the entire community.

“Everybody must help as much as possible in order to avoid this” he notes.

“This could be a small resurgence of the virus or a bigger one. In rare cases the outbreak is bigger than in the first wave. That is pretty exceptional though.”

Based on recent evidence Belgian health inspectors have come to the conclusion that it’s above all family and other gatherings indoors that result in new infections.

Boudewijn Catry: “Activities that mean you are in close contact with others indoors for more than ten to fifteen minutes, these are the moments of greatest risk. Super-spreaders may be active on such occasions.”

With regard to the bubble of 15 contacts you are allowed a week without the need for social distancing he says:

“People are being too lax with the bubble of 15 people.”

Hand-washing too is important because without this a face covering is of little use Catry notes.

Earlier Belgian lead virologist Marc Van Ranst blamed the resurgence of coronavirus on the holidays and sagging attention for corona measures.