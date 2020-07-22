Devside to develop Belgium-wide version of German corona app

The new app must be ready by September. Contact tracing is a responsibility of Belgium’s three regions, but they have decided to employ one and the same app across Belgium. It will be developed using Bluetooth technology designed by the Leuven academic and encryption expert Prof Bart Preneel. The Belgian app will be a version of the German app Corona Warn. Experts commissioned by the governments decided this was the best app currently available.

Belgium’s eight ministers responsible for public health will take the decision to commission the app from Devside in the course of Wednesday.