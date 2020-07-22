Keith Haring at Bozar: most successful exhibition ever

This makes the Keith Haring exhibition the most successful exhibition ever staged at the Bozar. The exhibition ran from 6 December 2019 until 21 July 2020. It was closed as part of Belgium’s Lockdown Lite in March and reopened with a reduced capacity in mid-May. The exhibition that was conceived and first shown at the Tate Liverpool in England now moves to the Folkwangmuseum in Essen in the Federal Republic of Germany.

The exhibition was particularly popular among the young, who were now able to discover the Eighties artist’s work at first hand. Paul Dujardin, CEO and artistic director of the Bozar, says people today are confronted with the same questions asked by Haring three decades ago: “His visual power and the relevance of his social message appeared to resonate with the public more strongly than ever and even more in these times of crisis”.

The Bozar was closed for two months, but the art centre’s online platform ‘Bozar at Home’ allowed everybody to enjoy Haring’s work in their own living room.

Museums in Brussels experienced a record year in 2019, but since the recent reopening visitor numbers are down as many foreign tourists stay away.