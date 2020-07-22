Strict new measures in Antwerp to stem corona spike

Following new measures are being introduced as of Saturday 25 July: hospitality outlets including bars, restaurants and hotels that flout corona measures will be closed forthwith. Hospitality industry outlets will have to register all customers and keep contact details. Face coverings become obligatory on all markets and fairs as well as in all spaces accessible to the public at large.

It will no longer be permitted to share beverages or water pipes. Sales of alcoholic beverages are banned between the hours of midnight and 7AM. Gatherings in excess of ten people are banned unless they involve members of the same household.

All new measures will be contained in new local policing legislation to be published on Friday at the latest.

Mayor De Wever has addressed the people of Antwerp (in Dutch) via Facebook.