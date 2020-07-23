"Digital Tomorrowland takes festival to a next, next level"

The 'real' Tomorrowland should have kicked off next weekend, but the digital version "Tomorrowland around the world" should be a good alternative, DJ's claim. The paying online version will feature the world's best DJ's and a special 3D setting.

Yesterday, participating DJ's held a virtual gathering connecting online. Katy Perry explained about her set ("a fifty-minute medley" of dance versions of her geratest hits), while the Belgian DJ Dimitri Vegas explained that "because of this weird situation, this is pushing into the next, next level... the stage built this year is beyond reality." His colleague Steve Aoki belies that the new show will set a new standard for virtual shows.