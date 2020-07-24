Lost Frequencies plays on the roof of the Royal Palace in Brussels

The young Belgian DJ Felix De Laet ('Lost Frequencies') had the honour to play a set on a special location: the roof of the Royal Palace. Earlier this week, for the occasion of the National Holiday on 21 July, the video was released on social media. Lost Frequencies told the VRT that the initial idea was to play in the royal greenhouses, but that the palace made a counter-proposal. He added that the atmosphere at the palace was very nice. The show included special light effects on the building.