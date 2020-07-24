Police to give mouth mask offenders fines on the spot

Whereas police usually gave people a warning until now, they will switch tactics and impose a fine on the spot. "The sacrifice is too big for people who do follow the rules", they argue.

The extra checks will mean a lot of extra work, but Nico Paelinck, the president of the Local Police Commission, says efforts have been coordinated to cope with that.

Police will stage checks both on foot and by bicycle. "The time of warnings and awareness interventions is over. We saw that not everyone was following the rules."

It is not only about face coverings: more checks can be expected for night shops and social distancing as well.