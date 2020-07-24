3-year-old girl dies as rolling average peaks to 221 new Covid infections per day

The rolling average for the 14 to 20 July week reached 221 per day, coming from 117 the week before. This is an increase of 89 percent on the week. The day figure for last Monday eventually climbed to 416, which is a little bit less than what Sciensano experts had feared.

The rolling average for the number of deaths is at 3 per day (coming from 2 the week before), while 15 Covid patients had to be taken to hospital each day. This is an increase of 53 percent on the week.

Meanwhile, the R-figure, the reproduction rate giving an indication of how many other people one infected person contaminates, has climbed well above 1, to 1.27.