New rules for returning holidaymakers and tourists visiting Belgium

People returning from areas designated as “red” by the Belgian foreign ministry were already obliged to fill in a form in English (!). The form needs to be sent to the federal health department by email on the day of your return. Return from a red area and you must also self-isolate for two weeks.

Anybody returning from abroad, even from green and amber areas, will be obliged to fill in a new form available in Dutch, French and German, Belgium’s national languages. The form must be dispatched by email 48 hours before your return. The digital form will be available as early as Monday 27 July.

Only people who have been outside Belgium for over 48 hours need comply. Foreign tourists visiting Belgium for over 24 hours also need to dispatch the form electronically beforehand. People travelling to Belgium by plane, train or bus for which reservation is required will only be able to get on board when the form has been filled in and returned. Checks on cars and cyclists entering Belgium are also planned.

The system should be operating fully by 1 August. People holidaying in isolated spots without internet access or people who are not internet savvy can post the form after they return, but will have to prove they were not able to comply earlier.