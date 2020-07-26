Highest number of cases since May, half in Antwerp
Figures for 22 July show 534 people tested positive for coronavirus on that day. The figure is the highest since the beginning of May.
In all over 65,700 people have tested positive for coronavirus in Belgium. The rolling average for the daily number of coronavirus cases in the seven days between 16 and 22 July now stands at 255 a day. This compares with a daily average of only 149 in the previous seven day observation period.
Antwerp Province is bearing the brunt of the coronavirus spike with around half the new infections recorded in the northern province.