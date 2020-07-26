9 pubs closed in Antwerp
Police in Antwerp closed 9 bars in the city last night. The establishments are now the subject of temporary closure notices. Mayor De Wever earlier warned he would close all establishments flouting corona laws.
The mayor says the bars were not complying with corona restrictions. Staff must wear face coverings as must customers when they are not sitting down.
A space of 1.5m must be left between tables. The Mayor urged the local hospitality industry to stick to the rules to prevent a general lockdown.