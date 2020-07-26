“House is on fire. We need to lock down Antwerp”

Prof Devroey suggests what is needed is to limit people in Antwerp from leaving the home and only to allow them to go out to fetch food and seek medical assistance. 55% of new coronavirus cases occur in Antwerp District. “We need to ask people to stay at home. The house is on fire.”

The Brussels academic feels a decision to lockdown Antwerp should have been taken earlier and now wonders: “Which policy-maker is courageous enough to take the decision?”

“The source of infection is widening. At the end of the day the whole of Flanders or even Belgium might have to be locked down. At present the infection rate for Flanders is 22 infections per 100,000 head of population. In Brussels the figure is 13, in Wallonia it’s 11. There were 421 infections in Flanders a day at the last count including 285 in Antwerp District, 46 in Brussels and 43 in Wallonia. If we do not bring this message, if policy-makers don’t intervene, an extensive lockdown is on the cards.”

Prof Devroey also pointed to the human cost of a failure to act as well as the cost to Belgium’s reputation abroad if indecision wins the day.