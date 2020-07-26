“Trebling of visitors at our naturist campsite this year”

Stefan Lambrechts is the manager of the nudist campsite Athena Helios in Meerbeek (Kortenberg - Flemish Brabant) where they have noticed a trebling in the number of visitors.

The naturist camp site is situated in 5 hectares of grounds. There is room for everybody. Nathalie Beeckman is one of their number. She’s staying here for the first time: “You are born naked” she tells our reporter “so you can run around naked too. On another campsite people are wearing clothes or bikinis and they all look at each other. Here nobody bats an eyelid.”

Of course coronavirus is having an impact here too. Naturists, who want a dip in the pool, are encouraged to disinfect their hands first.

Naturist holidaymakers like Martine De Vos enjoy many activities including boules or pétanque: “We are keeping a little more distance this year” she says.

The only person to be wearing anything is the manager of the cafeteria, who has donned a mask because he’s in direct contact with customers, but absolutely everything has been disinfected, the tables and all the sunbeds.

Belgium’s naturist association currently counts 9,000 members, but there is always room for more.