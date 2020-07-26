Find out how many coronavirus cases there are in your municipality
At the Belgian health science institute Sciensano they keep tabs on the number of coronavirus cases per municipality. To find out how many cases occur in your municipality punch in the name of your municipality in the box below where it says ‘zoek hier naar jouw stad/gemeente’ (look for your town or municipality).
Use the Dutch name of your municipality. The first figure ‘inwoners’ shows the total number of inhabitants in your municipality. The second figure shows the number of people who tested positive in the past seven days. The third figure shows the number of cases extrapolated to 100,000 head of population to allow meaningful comparisons.
Hover over your municipality on the map and you'll see the number of cases extrapolated per 100,000 head of population too.