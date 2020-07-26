Find out how many coronavirus cases there are in your municipality

Use the Dutch name of your municipality. The first figure ‘inwoners’ shows the total number of inhabitants in your municipality. The second figure shows the number of people who tested positive in the past seven days. The third figure shows the number of cases extrapolated to 100,000 head of population to allow meaningful comparisons.

Hover over your municipality on the map and you'll see the number of cases extrapolated per 100,000 head of population too.