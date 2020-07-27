COVID-19 latest: 48.5 cases per 100,000 head of population in Antwerp

The number of new cases continues to rise. The average for the previous seven-day observation period stood at 163.

In all 66,026 cases of coronavirus have been recorded in Belgium. The figure from the Belgian science health institute Sciensano is up 299 from yesterday’s published figure of 65,727.

Antwerp is now the only province with over 10,000 recorded cases: 10,197.

The number of cases per 100,000 head of population in Antwerp stands at 48.5. In all other Belgian provinces the figure is under 20: ranging from 6.4 in Walloon Brabant to 17.3 in Limburg.

In the seven day observation period concluding 23 July on average 17 people were hospitalised each day. For the previous week the figure was 13. The rise in the number of hospitalisations is slower than the rise in the number of infections.

Many of the new cases involve young people, fewer of whom require hospitalisation than the elderly when they fall ill. Over two out of three cases are in the 20 to 60 age category. Moreover, the rise in hospitalisations lags some two weeks behind any rise in infections.

In the last seven-day observation period the number of deaths fell back to 2 from 3.