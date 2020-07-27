Ghent company to develop implanted diabetes sensor

Indigo Diabetes has raised cash to develop an invisible sensor that will collect blood values from diabetes patients. The sensor will have to be implanted, but then patients will be able to read blood values on their mobile.

“The sensor constantly reads blood values that are then beamed to a mobile” says Indigo Diabetes’s Danaë Delbeke. Many scientists are involved in trying to develop a system like this, but Ms Delbeke points to Indigo Diabetes’s distinct approach: “Our product uses nanophotonics, a technology developed together with Ghent University and Imec, the Interuniversity Microelectronics Centre. Our approach is unique and we’ve patented it! We’ll be the first in the world to produce an invisible sensor.”

The company’s raised 38 million euros to do the development. Ms Delbeke is optimistic these funds will suffice to get the sensor on the market by the end of 2024, at the latest.

Indigo Diabetes that was set up three years ago will now carry out clinical tests with the sensor. Doctors will trial the equipment to allow for any necessary improvements.

One in eleven people in Belgium currently suffers from diabetes.