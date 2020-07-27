Janssen Pharmaceutica starts test on humans of its prototype coronavirus vaccine

Clinical testing of the vaccine officially gets under way today. However, the first healthy volunteers for the tests were vaccinated last week. A total of 1,000 people will take part in the clinical trials. At this stage tests will be carried out to see if the vaccine is safe, what any possible side effects might be and how the immune system reacts to it. The Head of Janssen Pharmaceutica’s vaccine programme Johan Van Hoof told VRT News that only at a later stage will the effectiveness of the vaccine be tested.

"We hope to initiate this stage in September. Then many more people will be recruited and we will really look into whether the vaccine is effective in protecting people against the virus or whether it prevents serious illness resulting from it”.

If everything goes to plan Mr Van Hoof hopes that the vaccine should be ready sometime during the first half of next year.

"We remain cautiously optimistic based on what we have observed during tests on animals. However, we are not going to say that it works before we have real results”.