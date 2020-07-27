Man detained after he threw Molotov cocktails at the Federal Parliament

The street was closed in order to allow the emergency services to carry out their work effectively. The Federal Parliament building suffered no damage in the petrol bomb attack. However, a number of vehicles that were parked in the vicinity were damaged.

Tram routes 92 and 93 are not running between Kruidtuin and Louiza. The Park metro station has also been temporarily closed to passengers and metro lines 1 and 5 are not stopping there for the time being.