Police stop illegal party at Flemish B&B

Police attended the premises around 1AM on Saturday night as a result of complaints about the noise. It was in fact the B&B's owner who alerted the police. She had rented out the premises for a group of ten people. When she learned that a big party was underway she contacted her guests, but got no joy. The police found a party with 21 people present in full swing.

“All those present can look forward to a 250 euro fine” local police chief Luc Liboton told VRT.

“Somebody had rented the entire B&B for a birthday party. We drew up police reports for everybody present. The 15-man bubble had clearly been exceeded and the B&B’s capacity for overnight stays was set at 10. We sent 11 people home!”

The B&B’s owner wasn’t aware of what was going on. Fortunately, this is only the first major violation of corona measures in the area.