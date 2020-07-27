Vertonghen confirms Spurs departure with farewell tweet

Jan Vertonghen has announced his departure from Tottenham ending eight successful years at the club. The Belgian international defender, whose contract was extended in June until the end of the English Premier League current season, was not offered a new long-term deal with Spurs.

He made over 300 appearances for the North London club and was one of the most reliable centre backs in the Premier League.

Jan Vertonghen tweeted: “So my time at the club comes to an end. A sad day for many reasons”.

“I will miss the friends I've made here, the staff that make the club run, playing at the amazing new stadium & of course you fans”.

“Thank you for all the support over the years. You've been amazing. We had many unbelievable memories but for now, it's goodbye.”