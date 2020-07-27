Web shop AliExpress uses West Flemish 3-year’s photo unbeknown to his parents

"I discovered the photograph yesterday. It was taken more than a year ago and posted on my Instagram page. I never gave permission for them to use the photo. It gave me a strange feeling to see a picture of my son on a Chinese web shop site".

"I had bought a new satchel for Milo’s first day at school from a shop in Roeselare. Meanwhile, AliExpress has started selling the same satchel. I once gave smaller shops permission to use photographs of my son, but all of this asked for permission. I never heard anything from AliExpress

"I have reported AliExpress’ advertisement, but have as yet heard nothing. I have also sent an e-mail to the manufacturer of the satchel, because I don’t know whether they are aware that their satchels are being sold on AliExpress", Ms Tyteca told VRT Radio 2.

Ms Tyteca says that in future she intends to be more cautious when using social media. "I am considering making my Instagram profile private in order to protect the privacy of my son a little more”.