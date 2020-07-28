COVID-19 latest: 544 new cases on 22 July

The number of cases per 100,000 head of population is up too. In the two-week period concluding 24 July there were 30 cases per 100,000 head of population. That’s up from yesterday’s 27. So far, 66,428 cases of coronavirus have been recorded in Belgium, up 402 on the day.

On 22 July 544 new coronavirus cases were recorded. On 23 and 24 July the number of new cases also exceeded 400.

Between 18 and 24 July 19 people were hospitalised with coronavirus each and every day on average. The figure is up 38% compared with the previous seven days when the average stood at 14 hospitalisations a day. On average 2 deaths were recorded each day during this period. Down 24% from the previous period that experienced an average of 3 deaths a day.