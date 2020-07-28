Handling of corona crisis triggers petrol bomb attack
It has emerged that the member of the public who threw a petrol bomb at the federal parliament building in Brussels on Monday was acting out of indignation with the way the corona emergency is being tackled.
The Limburger, who is in his thirties, clarified his motives during questioning. The petrol bomb damaged railings as well as several cars. A house search at the suspect’s domicile revealed documents that point to support for far right political views. “He didn’t tell us he was acting out of a motivation for one particular political view, but documents that could point to far right convictions were found” says Dennis Goeman of Brussels prosecutors. “He did say his actions were a retaliation for the mismanagement of the health crisis that he blames on the political class”.