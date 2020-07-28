Handling of corona crisis triggers petrol bomb attack

The Limburger, who is in his thirties, clarified his motives during questioning. The petrol bomb damaged railings as well as several cars. A house search at the suspect’s domicile revealed documents that point to support for far right political views. “He didn’t tell us he was acting out of a motivation for one particular political view, but documents that could point to far right convictions were found” says Dennis Goeman of Brussels prosecutors. “He did say his actions were a retaliation for the mismanagement of the health crisis that he blames on the political class”.