Top Belgian soccer star leaves Man City to return to Anderlecht

Wullaert signed with the English club in 2018 winning the FA Cup and League Cup in her first year and finishing as runner up in the league. She holds the record for being the Belgian woman player with the highest number of international goals.

Wullaert now returns to Belgium for a second stint at Anderlecht. The 27-year-old Fleming was seeking a return to Belgium to be closer to family and friends. For several weeks now the Brussels team had been in pole position to sign the striker, a three times winner of the Golden Boot Award for best Belgian player.

Wullaert played for Anderlecht in 2012 before joining Standard, but then left to pursue her career at Wolfsburg in Germany. The striker is captain of the Belgian national squad, the Red Flames, and has put 42 goals in the net in 86 games.