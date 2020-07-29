15 police officers test positive for coronavirus

A concentration of infections has been traced the department that deals with operational information. It is believed that as many as 17 people have become infected.

Currently work is under work is under way to trace anyone that might have come into contact with the infected police officers. The union says that additional infections could be easily traced by testing everyone working for the service. VSOA believes that this should be done on a regular basis. It adds that it applauds the measure that have been taken thus far at Charleroi Police Headquarters.