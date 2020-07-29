Curfew across Antwerp Province takes effect from 11:30pm

A few minor modification have been made to what was announced on Monday (see yesterday’s article). These are:

· People from Antwerp Province that are returning or setting of on a trip (holiday or business trip) will be able to do so during the curfew. The curfew will be inforce each night from 11:30pm to 6am.

· The wearing of face masks will not be mandatory for those practicing sport either at a sports ground or other sport infrastructure or at a place where the risk of passing on the virus to others is almost non-existent.

· Football matches remain banned in the entire province. This will have a big impact on the new football season with two and possibly three clubs from the province playing in the Belgian First Division.

· Anyone breaching the measures will face a fine of up to 1600 euro and a custodial sentence of up to 14 days.