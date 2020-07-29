Curfew across Antwerp Province takes effect from 11:30pm
At a press conference held on Wednesday afternoon the Governor of Antwerp Province Cathy Berx has confirmed that the measures designed to curb the spread of the novel coronavirus in the province will take effect from this evening. Work to put the measures into a legally-binding text The Provincial Decree hat has made the measures law has now been signed.
A few minor modification have been made to what was announced on Monday (see yesterday’s article). These are:
· People from Antwerp Province that are returning or setting of on a trip (holiday or business trip) will be able to do so during the curfew. The curfew will be inforce each night from 11:30pm to 6am.
· The wearing of face masks will not be mandatory for those practicing sport either at a sports ground or other sport infrastructure or at a place where the risk of passing on the virus to others is almost non-existent.
· Football matches remain banned in the entire province. This will have a big impact on the new football season with two and possibly three clubs from the province playing in the Belgian First Division.
· Anyone breaching the measures will face a fine of up to 1600 euro and a custodial sentence of up to 14 days.