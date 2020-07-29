From today “social bubble” reduced to 5, a ban on “fun shopping” and fewer people permitted to attend events

The measures bellow apply to the whole country. As we reported on Tuesday additional measures are in force in Antwerp Province where the number of new recorded cases is higher than elsewhere.

Previously we were allowed to meet 15 people each week with whom we don’t live. These 15 could change partially or completely each week if we so wished.

From today the number of people we can have in our social bubble has been cut to 5. Furthermore these 5 people must remain the same for the duration of the measures (at least four weeks). Children under the age of 12 are not counted so for example three couples each with three children, providing that only one of the nine children was older than 12. The bubbles are mutual.