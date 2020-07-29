Latest figures show further increase in coronavirus infections

Meanwhile, the latest daily figures also show a large rise with 479 new cases being recorded on 24 July. As in previous days a large portion on the new novel coronavirus infection were recorded in Antwerp Province.

The number of cases per 100,000 population was 32 in the two week period up to and including 25 July. This is up from 30 during the two week period up to and including 24 July. The total number of people that have tested positive for the novel coronavirus in Belgium now stands at 66,662.

Meanwhile, the number of people being admitted to hospital with COVID-19 is also on the rise. During the week between 22 and 28 July an average of 23 people/day were admitted to hospital with the virus. This is up from an average of 12/day during the period between 15 and 21 July, a rise of 89%. On Tuesday 28 July 35 people were admitted to hospital with COVID-19, the highest daily hospital admissions figure in two months.

During the week between 22 and 28 July 35 patients were admitted to hospital in West Flanders, 34 in Antwerp Province, 30 in Brussels, 15 in Limburg, 14 in East Flanders and 2 in Flemish Brabant.

The number of deaths from COVID -19 continues to fall. In the week from 12 to 18 July an average of 3 people/day died of the virus. This fell to an average of 2 deaths/day during the week from 19 to 25 July.