Man dies after being run over by a tram in Ostend

The tram driver tried to brake but was too late to stop his tram colliding with the man. The Fire Service was called to free the man from under the tram. However, he was already dead.

The area where the accident happened is poorly lit. The Judicial Authorities have appointed an accident investigator to find out what caused the accident. However, early indications would point to him having been walking on the tracks.

The accident resulted in coastal tram services being suspended for several hours with a replacement bus service taking passengers from Ostend to De Panne. The tram driver has been offered counselling.