Is Brussels heading the same way as Antwerp? "A curfew is possible, if necessary", warns minister

Kenneth Coenye was speaking at the VRT's current affairs programme Terzake yesterday evening. He had some alarming things to tell where the latest corona figures are concerned - figures which are not yet official, but Coenye is working 'at the source', as he sees patients coming in when they show the first symptoms of Covid-19.

"We are doing about 500 tests per week in our Sint-Jans Hospital in Brussels. Over the past 10 days, we had an average of 6.8 percent positive tests. This is much higher than at the end of June, when we had 0.8 percent positive tests."