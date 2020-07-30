Striker Divock Origi (Liverpool) was racially abused at 12: "A man called me all sorts of names"

The Belgian international striker Divock Origi (Liverpool) has given an emotional account of how he was racially abused when he was 12. Origi told Bleacher Report that "it still hurts to recall the facts now", though it happened 13 years ago. Playing for the youth team of KRC Genk in Limburg province, he was racially abused by a white man, to such an extent that he couldn't go on. "I broke down crying." Listen to his emotional account in this video.