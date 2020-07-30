This what the "historic" curfew in Antwerp looked like

Antwerp province installed a general curfew for the first time since World War II, as from last night. The curfew started at 11:30 pm. to continue until 6 in the morning. The measure will remain in place for four weeks at least, in an attempt to flatten the curve of new Covid infections in Antwerp and its surrounding municipalities. This footage shows the emptiness in Antwerp and Mechelen on a nice summer evening, "unprecedented", pub landlords told the VRT. No major incidents were reported on the first night.