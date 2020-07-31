A further rise in new infections and hospitalisations, number of COVID-19 deaths remains stable

This is 62% more than was the case during the week between 14 and 20 July when 228 people/day tested positive.

Meanwhile, the number of people being admitted to hospital with COVID-19 continues to increase. During the past week (24 to 30 July) and average of 24 people/day were admitted to hospital with COVID-19. This is 60% more than the 15 COVID-19 patients that were admitted to Belgian hospitals during the week from 17 to 23 July.

For the time being at least there has been no rise in the daily death toll from COVID-19. The daily average for the week between 21 and 27 July was 3 deaths/day.

Up until now 68,006 people in Belgium have tested positive for the novel coronavirus. There have 9,840 deaths from COVID-19 in Belgium so far.