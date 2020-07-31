Professor Boudewijn Catry: "We only expect things to improve in a couple of weeks

A graph produced by the Universities of Hasselt and Antwerp (see below) predicts what the effect of reducing the number of people in our so-called “social bubbles” will be. The red line shows how sharply the number of people being hospitalised with COVID-19 would rise if the rule on social bubbles that was in force until earlier this had remained unchanged. Under the previous rules you were allowed a social bubble (people you were allowed to meet that don’t live under the same roof as yourself) consisting of 15 people. These 15 people could change every week. Under the rules that are in force for the next four weeks a social bubble is restricted to 5 people that must remain the same during the entire period that the rule is in force.

The green line on the graph show the green line on the graph show at scientists predict will be the effect of limiting the social bubble to 5 people. Professor Catry told the press conference that "Every effort we make to protect each other makes a difference”.

Meanwhile, a growing number of people have cancelled appointments with their GP or hospital out of fear of becoming infected with the novel coronavirus. Professor Catry said that “This is absolutely not necessary. Examinations and treatment can go ahead in all safety. Don’t put back your appointment unnecessarily and get the care that you need”.