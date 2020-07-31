The hottest day of 2020 so far

At the end of June we experienced a couple of very warm days. However, so far this summer there has not been a prolonged period of extremely high temperatures as was the case during the summers of 2018 and 2019. Last summer on 25 July 2019 the highest temperature since records began was recorded at the Ukkel weather centre in Brussels. Then temperatures reached 39.7°C.

The VRT’s weatherman Frank Debossere told VRT News that “It will be tropically warm. July will end with glorious weather. Nevertheless, Frank Debossere adds that today’s high temperatures won’t last and Saturday will see lower temperatures and a depression bring periods of rain to all areas. On Sunday we can expect temperatures to reach 22°C and they will remain at around this level until Tuesday when they will be plenty in all areas. Temperatures should start to rise again from Wednesday with plenty of sun forecast for the latter half of next week. .