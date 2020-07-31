The whole of Belgium is now a “Code Orange” zone on the European coronavirus infection map

In addition to Belgium the Dutch provinces of Zeeland that border East Flanders and South Holland that includes Rotterdam are now also light orange on the map. The light orange colour indicates that the area or country in question has an average of more than 20 positive coronavirus test result per 100,000 population during the past two weeks. In Belgium the number of infections stands at 35.8 infections per 100,000 population.

Meanwhile, Luxembourg and a number of Eastern European countries are dark red on the map. This means that they have more than 120 corona virus infections per 100,000 population.

Click here to read the European Centre for Disease Prevention and Control’s report.