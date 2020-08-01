Dead seal washes up in the harbour channel at Nieuwpoort

The seal as found in the harbour channel at Nieuwpoort in the vicinity of the IJzermonding Nature Reserve. The discovery was made at around 8pm as the carcass of the seal became visible at low tide.

Jean Thiébaut was the first to spot the dead seal. He told VRT News that “It as a very sad sight. What should have been an enjoyable walk with the children became a confrontation with reality”.

The animal died after it had become entangled in a rope. It is believed that the rope probably can from a pleasure cruiser.

Mr Thiébaut said that this is why you should "Leave your junk lying around and not in the sea either.”