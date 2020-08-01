Double the number of people testing positive for coronavirus compared with a week ago
The public health science institute Sciensano has released new figures on the novel coronavirus pandemic in Belgium. The figures for the week between 22 and 28 July show that an average of 448 people/day tested positive for virus. This is more than double the average of 219 people/day that tested positive during the week between 15 and 21 July. The total number of confirmed novel coronavirus infections in Belgium now stands at 68,751.
Meanwhile, the number of hospital admissions also continues to rise, albeit not as sharply as the number of new confirmed cases. During the week between 25 and 31 July an average of 22 COVID-19 patients were admitted to hospital each day. This is up from 18/day during the week from 18 to 24 July.
The average number of fatalities from COVID-19 remains stable at 3 per day.
The figures show that the active population is the most likely to become infected. During the past week 40% of the new cases were among people in their 20’s or 30’s. 47% of new confirmed cases were in Antwerp Province.
51% of all new hospital admissions during the past week were in Antwerp or Brussels.