The “King of Flemish song” celebrates his 80th birthday with a concert at the VRT

With a career spanning well over 60 years, Will Tura is without doubt Flemish best-known singer and one of the best-known living vocalists that sing in Dutch. To celebrate his 80th birthday the singer, who is originally from Veurne in West Flanders, but has lived in Brussels for many years, performed a concert before a very small audience at the Marconi Studio here at the VRT Broadcasting centre. The concert was recorded and will be broadcast on Sunday 2 August on VRT Radio 2. Will Tura was to have perform at 5 large concerts to celebrate his 80th birthday. However, like so much else the concerts were cancelled due to COVID-19.