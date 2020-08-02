KV Oostende to fill stadium will cardboard effigies of fans

KV Oostende is offering its fans the chance to have their photograph stuck on a cardboard figure that will be placed in the stadium during KVO’s home games. They can send in a photograph via the club’s website and for 19.50 euro their photograph will be displayed in the stands.

KV Oostende’s first home match is on Monday 10 August against newly-promoted Beerschot-Wilrijk.

The club hopes that the initiative will serve to bring a bit of live into an empty stadium. The West Flemings are the first club in the Jupilier Pro League to follow the example set by our German neighbours.

In addition to photographs, KV Oostende fans can also take personal supporters accessories such as banners, soft toys and scarfs to the stadium. These will be put on display on the terraces and in the stands during the club’s home games.