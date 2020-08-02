Remco keeps on winning

With three victories in the three tours that he has competed in, Remco Evenepoel’s season so far has been a great success.

"Once again a perfect week in a perfect season and I am now heading for the Tour of Poland (5 to 9 August). This too I am treating as preparation, but I of course will never let a victory lie.



"The good news is that I am so good already, but my peak is yet to come”, Remco Evenepoel told the VRT. Later this year he plans to compete in the Tour of Italy, the Giro d’Italia.

"It always surprises me that I can keep up with the world’s best climbers. I am really pleased that I am already in this position. I work hard for it because my dream is to become a rider in there big tours. I believe that I am on the right track”.