Rise in the number of coronavirus infections and in the number of COVID-19 patients hospitalised

During the week between 23 and 29 July an average of 465 people tested positive for the novel coronavirus. This is around 80% more than the average of 261 people that tested positive during the week between 16 and 22 July. So far a total of 69,402 have tested positive for the novel coronavirus. This figure is 651 higher that the figure for the total number of infections that was reported yesterday.

The number of hospital admissions is also on the rise. During the week between 26 July and 1 August an average of 23 COVID-19 patients were admitted to hospital each day. This is up from 18 hospital admissions/day during the week between 19 and 25 July. So far a total of 18,253 people in Belgium have been hospitalised with COVID-19.

The number COVID-19 fatalities is also on the rise. During the week between 23 and 29 July an average of 3 people per day died from COVID-19. This is a 50% on the average of 2 COVID-19 fatalities/day during the week between 16 and 22 July. Up until now 9,845 people in Belgium have died after having contracted the virus.