VRT’s weatherman says that a heatwave is on the way

If the weather forecast for next week is correct the last 5 days of next week will bring with them the first heatwave of 2020. After temperature have reached 26°C on Wednesday, temperatures will top 30°C on the six days that follow.



"Next Friday, Saturday and Sunday, and the Monday and Tuesday after it will be tropically warn with maximum temperatures heading towards 35°C”, Frank Deboosere said.

His colleague, the VRT’s weatherwoman Sabine Hagedoren adds that “Above all Saturday will be a very warm day. Then it will be 37°C and temperatures could rise to 37°C. It will be a bit cooler on Sunday, but temperatures of between 25°C and 30°C are still forecast”.

There was a period of warm weather at the end of June. However, then no temperatures above 30°C were recorded at the Ukkel Weather Centre in Brussels. Last summer there were at total of three heatwaves in Belgium.