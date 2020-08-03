Aalter launches digital registration system in bars and restaurants

However, in Aalter the registration process can now be done by using the customers’ identity cards. Identity cards have a chip that contains information that can be read and if needs be stored. In the case of the system that has been launched in Aalter the data recorded will be deleted after 14 days. The system is easy to use. You simply put your identity card into a card reader and type in your telephone number.

The Mayor of Aalter Pieter De Crem (who is also the Federal Inferior Minister) told VRT News that "This means that there is a lot less hassle with forms and paperwork". The Christian democrat politician added the "The data is stored for 14 days and will only be used for public health purposes”.

The system can also be used to give your particulars if you visit Aalter Town Hall or one of the town’s weekly markets. It makes contact tracing much easier.

"It is to everyone’s advantage. The registration processes runs more smoothly for the customers and the trader and if there are issues with infections afterwards it is much easier to contact those concerned”, Mr De Crem added. Aalter is the first municipality in Belgium to use the system. Mr De Crem hopes that other municipalities will follow his town’s lead.